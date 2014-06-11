BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications says unit awarded five-year contract of $42.7 mln
* Comtech awarded $42.7 million contract to continue support of the Blue Force Tracking program
June 11 Kapsch Trafficcom AG : * Says strengthens the position despite a mediocre 2013/14 fiscal year * Says FY revenues EUR 487.0 million versus EUR 488.9 million year ago * Says FY net income EUR 2.9 million versus EUR 16.8 million year ago * Says FY 2013/14 EBIT of 20.3 million euros versus 16.5 million euros year ago * Says to propose no dividend for 2013/14 fiscal year in order to avoid
limiting options for further growth * Executive board says considers the company's position for the future to be
stronger than ever * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Comtech awarded $42.7 million contract to continue support of the Blue Force Tracking program
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in January, according to a U.S. government filing released on Wednesday.