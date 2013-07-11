By Zachary Karabell
July 11 The old stock market cliché "sell in
May, and go away" had so far proved untrue this year. Instead,
it is the bond market, so often perceived as steady, low risk
and dependable, that has bitten investors.
In fact, June was one of the worst months for bonds in many
years. The declines were steep enough to serve as an acute
reminder that nothing, and I do mean nothing, in the financial
world is without risk.
Stocks have been rising with volatility for more than four
years. Yet money has poured into bonds. That reversed
dramatically in June, with investors pulling $28 billion from
bond funds, the most since monthly records began in 2007. Pimco,
one of the largest bond managers in the world, saw its normally
staid and stable Total Return Fund drop by 2.6 percent, and
investors yanked $14 billion from Pimco alone.
The proximate cause was the meeting of the Federal Reserve
and the subsequent statements by Chairman Ben Bernanke. Bernanke
said that if the U.S. economy continues its gradual path towards
strength and stability, the Fed would consider ending its
purchases of $85 billion of bonds per month. Those statements
accelerated what had begun a few weeks earlier, namely a sharp
rise in interest rates, with yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries
rising above 2.5 percent after they had been hovering around 1.5
percent.
The other cause was fear that China's shift from an economy
based on exports and infrastructure to one grounded in domestic
consumer activity would result in much weaker activity for the
near future. That, combined with interpretations of Fed policy,
led investors to sell so much emerging market debt that some
prices dropped close to 10 percent in a matter of weeks.
Ever since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the financial
world has been driven primarily by fear and risk-aversion.
Wealth managers will tell you that clients who wanted double
digit returns in the 1990s and 2000s have gone from obsessing
about "return on capital" to "return of capital."
Pension funds, which account for trillions of dollars of
investing activity, are caught in a multi-year bind between
their obligations and over-optimistic return assumptions. Their
boards have been focused on at least retaining the assets they
have. The net result is that bonds, and especially U.S.
Treasuries, have been seen as the ultimate safety.
What the June upheaval in the bond market shows, however, is
what people should have known all along: there is no such thing
as safety.
Bonds, however, are routinely touted for just that. Go to
Investopedia, one of the more popular online resources for
investing, and you will see an entire article under the heading
"Why Bonds Are Ideal for Safety and Income." Investors of all
stripes will routinely assail the stock market as a casino, view
real estate skeptically, and then state a preference for
municipal bonds or U.S. government debt.
What June showed is that bonds represent a safety bubble.
Yes, the word "bubble" is bandied about these days to an absurd
degree. But in terms of bond sentiment, it is merited. The only
other asset that approaches the safety mania is gold, and we
have seen gold in the past months plunge more than 30 percent.
The bond market is many times larger than the gold market,
with global bond holdings in excess of $60 trillion, and while
vast swaths of it represent legitimate, measured government
financing and corporate financing, far too many pension funds,
individuals and sovereign wealth funds treat bonds as a slightly
juiced proxy for safe money with a little bit of yield.
They aren't. And they never really have been.
Bonds are simply another financial instrument entirely
dependent on the integrity of the financial system. As James
Carville famously remarked in the 1990s, "I used to think if
there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president
or the pope or a .400 baseball hitter. But now I want to come
back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody."
Bonds may be contracts between lenders and borrowers, but
they also function as any other financial instrument in that
they are sold, priced and traded like stocks and derivatives,
and the community doing the selling, pricing and trading is
small, insular and not always rational or functional.
This is why when the Fed whispers that its policies may
shift, a shift that most people expected, trillions of dollars
begin to flow in a matter of weeks or even days, as the larger
players in this game attempt to price the next new thing.
If such realignments go smoothly, it's no big deal other
than some incremental pain or gain. But when they don't, as
happened in 2008, again in 2009, and then with Europe and Greece
in 2011, watch out. All of those financial crises stemmed from
the supposedly safe and dull credit and bond markets.
The answer, however, is not to seek ever more exotic safe
havens. Gold has proven to be fool's gold. At one conference I
attended for high-net worth investors, there was an entire
session devoted to investing in coconut plantations, because
even if the global financial system implodes, people will need
food and oil. All true, but still it's a stretch to believe that
when the system collapses, coconut owners will be the ones with
the last laugh.
The search for riskless investing is like the search for the
fountain of youth, alluring but ultimately fruitless and worse,
a trap. The quest for safety in investing is the financial
equivalent of the quest for safety in general. Governments go to
excessive lengths to provide total safety, and so does the
financial world. The problem is the quest itself. Risk is part
of the sea in which we all swim. You can have too much, but you
can't have none. June was a wake-up call. Embrace risk, and you
will probably do well in this world. Try to avoid it, and you
will bring it on.