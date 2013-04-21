(Zachary Karabell is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are
April 21 Events unfolded rapidly in Boston this
week, from the bombing on Monday to release of photos of the
suspects on Thursday to the citywide manhunt for one brother and
the killing of the other. While we now know that the two young
men are ethnic Chechens who spent time in Kyrgyzstan, we know
nothing as yet about why they did what they did.
But perhaps less important than whatever their rationale
turns out to have been is how the United States is reacting to
the events of this week. On that score, the initial reactions
here suggest that we may have turned a post-9/11 corner: still
shocked, still pained, but no longer so fearful, or so ready to
blame religious zealots, or so willing to discard the freedoms
that give us such strengths and yet can, at times, leave us so
vulnerable.
There will always be people who find some reason to wreak
havoc and inflict pain. Yes, such attacks can kill and maim, and
thankfully, the Boston Marathon bombing, horrible though it was,
did only limited physical harm considering the number of runners
and the size of the crowds. It's what comes after that shapes
our lives even more. It's how society reacts that affects not
the hundreds directly harmed and the three killed, not the
thousands of friends and loved ones, but the millions and
hundreds of millions who were touched only through their
sympathy.
The United States has had only limited experience with these
attacks, whether foreign or domestic. While the Newtown massacre
was a reminder that America is no stranger to homegrown gun
violence, bombs designed to shock as well as kill are rarer. In
fact, only in the past 50 years has American society slowly
adjusted to the types of theatrical violence that the Boston
bombing represented.
In the late 1960s and early 1970s, repeated Cuban hijackings
of U.S. planes led to the first installments of security layers
at airports, including metal detectors. In 1993, the World Trade
Center was shaken by a bomb detonated in one of its parking
garages, killing six and wounding 1,000. In 1995, the Murrah
office building in Oklahoma City was blown up, killing 168. And
the September 11th death tally was nearly 3,000.
Each of these episodes changed daily life for everyone, and
none more so than 9/11. From intensive security in many office
buildings to much more intensive screening at airports, from a
vastly expanded surveillance network of electronic
communications to cameras in urban areas, which have allowed the
Boston authorities to identify those suspects, our lives have
been changed. The response to the hijackings of the 1970s seems
almost quaint by today's standards: metal detectors. Then, after
several international episodes of bombs bringing planes down,
authorities demanded that luggage be scanned. Still, while
flying before 2001 was a hassle, it was not a security gantlet
punctuated by fear.
The American response to 9/11 was both brutally effective in
targeting those who did it - al-Qaeda and its state-sponsors,
the Taliban - and ham-handed. Today, we feel its effects most
when we travel, and the contrast between traveling from U.S.
airports and other airports is visceral. Other countries have
adopted similar screening techniques, but airports in Spain and
Indonesia (both of which I flew out of recently) don't exude the
same degree of tension. In New Zealand, domestic flights are
still like America of the 1970s.
That screening may be a small price to pay, but the
widespread suspicion of Muslims has been a greater harm, as has
the culture of classification and secrecy that grew rapidly in
Washington just as the national security state did in the face
of the Cold War.
The initial leap of some news outlets to Muslim-bait was
also quashed, as the appetite for such easy blame appears to be
fading. As it turns out, the two brothers are Muslim, but not
Arab, not Iranian, and not affiliated with any known organized
group. That says no more about Islam than Cuban hijackings in
the 1970s said something about Catholicism, or than Timothy
McVeigh and his Oklahoma madness said anything about
Protestants.
In the reaction to the Boston bombings, we are seeing, at
least for now, an outburst of balanced outrage. I lived in
Boston for seven years in the 1990s. It was a tough place - not
threatening, just tough. Removed from the years of busing that
had brought out the us-versus-them worst, it wasn't yet as
gentrified and reborn after the multibillion-dollar Big Dig.
The DNA of cities takes a while to change, and you could
feel in the many reactions from Bostonians that they were hurt,
angry, and determined to catch whoever did it. But they were
equally determined to keep going without making too many
compromises about their lives. The city was shut down on Friday
to make it easier for law enforcement to do their job, but for a
very specific reason, not some generalized fear.
It's been said for years that we have ample tools via law
enforcement agencies to guard against attacks and pursue those
who undertake them. The Boston response is classic law
enforcement, with the FBI leading the way, the police doing the
vital work, and untold numbers of volunteers and responders
adding to the mix.
Terror is not an act per se; it's the creation of fear via
an act. It's been said that Russia is relatively immune to
terror, even after a number of gruesome and far more lethal
episodes in recent years. In 2004, a school in Beslan was seized
by Chechen fighters. When Russian troops stormed the school,
nearly 400 people died. Yet that had little discernible impact
on Russian attitudes or behavior.
Russians are largely impervious to the effects of terror
attacks because they don't expect perfect security. They expect
a world fraught with peril, and probably too much, though their
history suggests that peril is the norm. Hence random acts of
terror don't terrorize.
Yet England, Spain, France and Israel have also been subject
to domestic attacks, Israel especially, and they have managed to
thread a path between changing their chosen way of life and
increasing their vigilance. The Israelis have defied the worst
of domestic attacks by refusing to stop living the way they
wish. If a café was bombed, there was urgency to reopen quickly
and collect contributions from patrons for a guard. Paris,
London and Madrid all have had subway and train bombings in the
past 20 years, but these have not lead to massive external
changes in how their vital hubs were used daily. Instead, they
led to far more camera surveillance and occasional police
presence, much has been the case in New York City this past
decade.
It's too soon to say with certainty that the collective
response to Boston indicates both a more mature and more
effective phase in how we deal with danger. Yes, there will be
changes to the marathon next year, in Boston, and then also in
New York, London and wherever races are held. It may be harder
to get near the finish line, but the danger won't disappear.
Someone can always find a way if what they want is to kill and
maim. What can change is how much these acts matter to us, and
how much strength we exude, not by reshaping our lives to
prevent them but by defying them - by changing our lives so
little.
