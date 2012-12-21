(Adds Pakistan's reaction)

ISTANBUL Dec 21 Turkish power company Karadeniz Holding said it was suing Pakistan at a U.S. arbitration court for at least $600 million compensation after two of its electricity-generating ships were seized in March.

Karadeniz Holding chief commercial officer Nuray Atacik told Reuters the ships were being kept by Pakistan without a reason.

"Adding it all up together, our total loss so far has reached $600 million. As long as the Pakistani side keeps the ships this amount is increasing," Atacik said.

"If Karkey had such a strong case against the Pakistan government, why would they have made an offer for voluntary return to NAB of the amount of $17.2 million," said a spokesman for Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau, referring to a previous offer by the company to settle the dispute.

NAB has filed a case in the Supreme Court against the Turkish company seeking $130 million.

Karadeniz Holding sent two ships with 330 megawatts generating capacity to Pakistan in 2009 and both sides signed a $564 million, five-year contract, Atacik said.

After prices rose, Pakistan did not supply fuel to the ships nor did it make rental payments to Karadeniz Holding, she said.

The company ended the contract but Pakistan kept the ships, which operate 300 metres offshore.

Karadeniz Holding's ships were going to supply the annual electricity need of 5 million people, according to its website.