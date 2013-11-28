BRIEF-HyAS&Co. completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on April 13
AMSTERDAM Nov 28 Kardan NV : * Says reporting a Q3 loss of 65.6 mln euros for its equity holders * Says factors impacting Q3 results were filing for insolvency by Tahal projects' subsidiary in Poland * Says also hurt by continued difficult market circumstances in banking and retail lending activities in Romania
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.