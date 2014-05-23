PARIS May 23 U.S. television personality Kim
Kardashian and rapper Kanye West toured the Chateau de
Versailles in France on Friday with hundreds of guests ahead of
their wedding in Florence this weekend, the visit's organiser
said.
The couple were due to host an informal dinner and concert
in Paris after visiting the palace, Omar Cherif told Reuters TV.
The two had hoped to marry at Versailles, which King Louis
XIV transformed from a hunting lodge into the dazzling heart of
an absolutist state but were told in January that would not be
possible.
Kardashian and West will celebrate their wedding in the 16th
century Belvedere Fort in Florence on Saturday.
An official at Florence mayor's office said last week that
the couple were renting the Belvedere Fort for 300,000 euros
($411,100) for the occasion, which will be presided over by a
Protestant pastor.
However, as the castle is not an authorised site for
weddings, there was some question about whether the event will
be an officially recognised marriage ceremony or a celebration
with some looser status.
