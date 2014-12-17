BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets exports order for supply of steel wheels
* Says exports order for supply of steel wheels for EU trailer & aftermarket
Dec 17 Karelia Tobacco Company Inc SA
* Says to capitalize tax-free reserves of 11.4 million euros by increasing share value
* Says reserves' capitalization will add 4.13 euros to the value of every share
* Says misconduct of a former executive officer from co's controlling unit FINELIFE Corp, has been found recently