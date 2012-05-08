May 8 A house fire that destroyed a
$100,000-plus Fisker Karma near Houston last week does not
appear to have been caused by the plug-in hybrid's lithium-ion
battery pack, Fisker Automotive said in a statement on Tuesday.
Local officials and insurance companies are investigating
the cause of the May 3 fire, which originated in the garage of a
newly built home in Sugar Land, Texas. Two other cars in the
garage were also destroyed.
"There are conflicting reports and uncertainty surrounding
this particular incident," Fisker said. "The cause of the fire
is not yet known and is being investigated."
After the fire, the Karma's battery was intact, suggesting
it was not a "contributing factor," Fisker said. The Karma was
not plugged in at the time.
Fisker said it has not ruled out possible fraud or malicious
intent. Fire officials and investigators are examining an
electrical panel in the garage, Fisker said, adding that it was
"aware" of fireworks in the garage.
In recent months, Fisker has fielded tough questions about
the reliability of the Karma after a spate of high-profile
battery problems. No fires or injuries have been tied to the
Karma battery, which is built by A123 Systems.
In March, a Karma battery failed during a test conducted by
Consumer Reports magazine. Fisker recalled 239 Karma cars in
December to fix a battery defect that raised the risk of a fire.
Robert Baker, the chief fire investigator for Fort Bend
County, Texas, could not be reached. He told AutoWeek magazine
that the Karma was in flames less than three minutes after the
driver pulled into the garage.
The safety of electric car batteries has been in the
spotlight since last year when U.S. safety regulators opened an
investigation into General Motors Co's Chevrolet Volt
after some battery packs caught fire during testing.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration closed
the probe in January, saying that electric cars do not pose a
greater risk of fire than gasoline-powered cars.
NHTSA is in contact with local authorities about the Karma
fire, the agency said in a statement.
"I've worked homicide scenes with less secrecy," Baker told
AutoWeek. "There have to be about 15 engineers down here working
on this one."