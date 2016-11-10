BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
STOCKHOLM Nov 10** Karo Pharma chairman Anders Lonner has bought almost 200,000 shares in the company, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) insider registry on Thursday Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx
** Shares bought for around 31 SEK/share totalling 6.08 million Swedish crowns ($672,723)
** Shares rise 8.4 pct to 34.70 SEK at 1157 GMT
($1 = 9.0379 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis