April 28 Karolinska Development AB
* Karolinska Development announces preliminary portfolio
valuation for the january-march 2015 interim report
* Says Pergamum value is written off with the amount of SEK
120.2 million, Umecrine Mood with the amount of SEK 58.9 million
and NeoDynamics AB with the amount of SEK 9.7 million
* Says announces a decrease in reported portfolio fair value
for january-march interim report 2015, amounting to SEK 225.2
million
* Says results in a portfolio valuation of SEK 1,277.0
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: