STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Karolinska Development Ab

* Forendo pharma announces the US licensing of fispemifene to apricus biosciences targeting urological conditions in men

* a Karolinska Development AB portfolio company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to out-license the US development and commercialization rights for fispemifene to Apricus Biosciences Inc.

* Forendo is entitled to success driven milestone payments totaling up to of $305 million plus sales royalties.

* Karolinska Development has an ownership of 21 percent in Forendo Pharma.

* Under the terms of the agreement, Apricus will make a $5 million upfront cash payment to Forendo, and will transfer approximately 3.6 million Apricus common shares, representing $7.5 million in value based on the 360-day average market price of the Apricus stock.

* The agreement includes additional potential clinical and regulatory milestones payments to Forendo for up to $45 million, including FDA approval, as well as commercial milestone payments totaling up to $260 million based on achieving specified annual net sales of fispemifene levels up to $1 billion in the US.

