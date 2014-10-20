BRIEF-Science 37 raises $29m to bring clinical trials directly into patients’ homes
* Science 37 raises $29m to bring clinical trials directly into patients’ homes
STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Karolinska Development Ab
* Clanotech receives orphan drug designation in the EU
* Clanotech AB announced that its anti-fibrotic and anti-angiogenic candidate drug CLT-28643 received orphan drug designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for prevention of scarring post glaucoma filtration surgery. Karolinska Development has an 80 percent ownership in Clanotech. Link to press release: here Further company coverage:
* Science 37 raises $29m to bring clinical trials directly into patients’ homes
* GETS SEK 146,000 ORDER FOR ANOTHER METER SYSTEM FROM HERLEV HOSPITAL