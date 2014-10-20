STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Karolinska Development Ab

* Clanotech receives orphan drug designation in the EU

* Clanotech AB announced that its anti-fibrotic and anti-angiogenic candidate drug CLT-28643 received orphan drug designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for prevention of scarring post glaucoma filtration surgery. Karolinska Development has an 80 percent ownership in Clanotech. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: