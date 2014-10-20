Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday:
** Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said
it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods
Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash, to expand
its fast-growing portfolio of prepared foods.
** Straight Path Communications Inc said it received a
$104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national
telecommunications company", topping AT&T Inc's o