STOCKHOLM Nov 12 Karolinska Development Ab :

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH will not exercise the option agreement to license Athera's cardiovascular antibody due to re-evaluation of Boehringer Ingelheim's R&D strategy

* Evaluation of Boehringer Ingelheim's research and development strategy - clinical development of Athera's antibody proceeds as planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: