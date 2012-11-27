ISTANBUL Nov 27 Turkish vehicle maker Karsan said on Tuesday it will jointly invest $260 million with South Korean Hyundai Motor's to make Hyundai trucks in Turkey.

Karsan will start producing the vehicles at the end of 2014, with a target for total production of over 200,000 units in the first seven years, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)