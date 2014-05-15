ISTANBUL May 15 Karsan, a Turkish
automaker, said on Thursday it had reached a preliminary
agreement with Chinese firm Wuhan Zhong to set up a production
facility in China.
The joint venture, in which Karsan will hold a 35 percent
stake, will produce an annual 30,000 units of its J10 model and
other products, Karsan said in a filing with the Istanbul Stock
Exchange.
Karsan shares rose 7.7 percent to 1.12 lira after the
release. Its stock was already up 5.8 percent before the
announcement, while the benchmark index was down 0.89
percent.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)