DUESSELDORF, April 24 The new boss of German retailer Karstadt has reported progress in her efforts to stop the rot at the struggling department store chain in a letter to staff.

Karstadt, which was rescued from insolvency in 2010, has achieved cost cuts and profitability improvements of 28 million euros ($39 million) in the first six months of the financial year that started in October, former IKEA executive Eva-Lotta Sjostedt wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.

"Our finance colleagues expect short-term savings of a total of 30-40 million euros by the end of the financial year," said Sjostedt, who took charge at Karstadt in February.

"In terms of profitability, we will not be able to reverse the trend of recent years from one day to the next," adding that the margin had risen by 2.9 percentage points in the first month of her time at the company.

The chain's net loss widened to 158 million euros in the 2011/2012 financial year from 20.8 million the previous year, on sales which fell 10 percent to 2.93 billion. Karstadt made another big loss in 2012/13, according to industry sources.

Karstadt was taken over by billionaire businessman Nicolas Berggruen in 2010, but unions and local media have accused him of not investing enough in the chain, allowing rival Kaufhof to steal market share, stoking speculation of an eventual merger of the two even though Kaufhof's owner Metro has ruled it out. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Elaine Hardcastle)