BERLIN, July 7 The chief executive of German retailer Karstadt, who only took charge in February, stepped down from the struggling department store chain on Monday, hinting at a lack of support from the firm's billionaire owner.

The company said Chief Financial Officer Miguel Muellenbach and Human Resources boss Kai-Uwe Weitz will take over on an interim basis from Eva-Lotta Sjostedt, a former IKEA executive, who was trying to restore Karstadt to profitability.

"This step came as a surprise for us and at a very difficult time for Karstadt. Our goal is now to decisively tackle the restructuring of Karstadt with experienced management," Chairman Stephan Fanderl said in a statement.

Karstadt was rescued from insolvency in 2010 by Nicolas Berggruen, but unions and local media have accused him of not investing enough in the chain, allowing rival Kaufhof to take market share.

That has stoked speculation of an eventual merger of the two even though Kaufhof's owner Metro has ruled it out.

Sjostedt said Berggruen had pledged his support for her strategy and investment plans for the chain's 83 stores when she decided to take the job, but said her experience since joining had suggested she would not be able to implement her vision.

"After careful consideration, given the experience of recent months and full knowledge of the economic fundamentals, I now find that the conditions for my desired path no longer exist," she said in a statement.

Karstadt made a net loss of 34 million euros ($46.4 million) in the first half of its 2013/2014 fiscal year, German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported in May.

