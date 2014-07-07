* Former IKEA executive Sjostedt only took over in Feb
* CFO and HR head to lead company
* Billionaire owner Berggruen accused of not investing in
chain
* Speculation of merger with Metro's Kaufhof
(Adds quotes, background)
BERLIN, July 7 The chief executive of German
retailer Karstadt, who only took charge in February, stepped
down from the struggling department store chain on Monday,
hinting at a lack of support from the firm's billionaire owner.
The company said Chief Financial Officer Miguel Muellenbach
and Human Resources boss Kai-Uwe Weitz will take over on an
interim basis from Eva-Lotta Sjostedt, a former IKEA executive,
who was trying to restore Karstadt to profitability.
"This step came as a surprise for us and at a very difficult
time for Karstadt. Our goal is now to decisively tackle the
restructuring of Karstadt with experienced management,"
Chairman Stephan Fanderl said in a statement.
Karstadt was rescued from insolvency in 2010 by Nicolas
Berggruen, but unions and local media have accused him of not
investing enough in the chain, allowing rival Kaufhof to take
market share.
That has stoked speculation of an eventual merger of the two
even though Kaufhof's owner Metro has ruled it out.
Sjostedt said Berggruen had pledged his support for her
strategy and investment plans for the chain's 83 stores when she
decided to take the job, but said her experience since joining
had suggested she would not be able to implement her vision.
"After careful consideration, given the experience of recent
months and full knowledge of the economic fundamentals, I now
find that the conditions for my desired path no longer exist,"
she said in a statement.
Karstadt made a net loss of 34 million euros ($46.4 million)
in the first half of its 2013/2014 fiscal year, German business
newspaper Handelsblatt reported in May.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by John Stonestreet)