BERLIN, July 7 The new chief executive of German
retailer Karstadt, who only took charge in February, has stepped
down, the struggling department store chain said on Monday.
Chief Financial Officer Miguel Muellenbach and Human
Resources boss Kai-Uwe Weitz will lead the company after the
departure of former IKEA executive Eva-Lotta Sjostedt, who was
trying to restore Karstadt to profitability, the company said.
Karstadt was rescued from insolvency in 2010 by billionaire
businessman Nicolas Berggruen in 2010, but unions and local
media have accused him of not investing enough in the chain,
allowing rival Kaufhof to steal market share.
That has stoked speculation of an eventual merger of the two
even though Kaufhof's owner Metro has ruled it out.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)