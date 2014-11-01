FRANKFURT Nov 1 The owner of the Karstadt
department stores has renewed efforts to merge with Kaufhof and
recently met a top manager who works for the German rival,
German magazine Focus said without citing sources.
Austrian investor René Benko is said to have met Metro
strategy chief and manager Christian Baier, Focus magazine said
in an advance excerpt of its Monday edition.
Metro owns the Kaufhof department store chain.
Talks about a merger between Karstadt and Kaufhof were
likely to have been a topic, Focus said.
Metro declined to comment. Benko was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing
by Stephen Powell)