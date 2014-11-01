* Metro acknowledges talks held about purchase of rival
Karstadt
* Metro said talks were "loose"
* Metro said sees no pressure to pursue a deal
FRANKFURT, Nov 1 German retail giant Metro AG
which owns the Kaufhof chain of department stores, on
Saturday said it had held exploratory talks about purchasing
rival Karstadt, adding it was not aggressively pursuing a deal.
"We held loose talks. It was not more than that, and it will
not go beyond this in the forseeable future," a spokeswoman for
Metro said on Saturday in an e-mailed statement.
"We see no need to take action or any cause for doing
anything further," Metro added, without elaborating.
Speculation has long swirled about a possible merger between
the two former giants of German retail. In July Metro had ruled
out considering a deal.
Metro acknowledged talks had taken place following a report
in Focus magazine which said the owner of the Karstadt
department stores had renewed efforts to merge with Kaufhof and
recently met a top manager who works for the German rival, the
German magazine said without citing sources.
Austrian investor René Benko is said to have met Metro
strategy chief and manager Christian Baier, Focus magazine said
in an advance excerpt of its Monday edition.
Benko was not immediately available for comment.
