FRANKFURT Oct 7 Billionaire investor Nicolas
Berggruen said a merger of his retail chain Karstadt and Metro's
Kaufhof department stores would still "make a lot of
sense", he was quoted by the WAZ newspaper group.
"But it takes two to achieve this and unfortunately there
are no signs that the current situation is going to change," he
said in an advance copy of an interview ahead of its publication
on Monday.
Metro, the world's No.4 retailer, in January suspended the
sale of its Kaufhof department stores, valued at 2-3 billion
euros ($2.6-3.9 billion), saying potential buyers were
struggling to raise funds.
Those interested in Kaufhof included Austrian property
investor Rene Benko, bidding via his investment vehicle Signa,
and Berggruen, the plane-hopping investor known as the 'homeless
billionaire'.
($1 = 0.7657 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Ron Askew)