FRANKFURT, July 11 Speculation over the future
of German department store chain Karstadt flared again on Friday
after a newspaper reported that billionaire Nicolas Berggruen
could sell out to Austrian investor Rene Benko and Israeli
businessman Beny Steinmetz.
Daily paper Bild said that Berggruen was in talks with
Vienna-based Signa, Benko's property vehicle, which could buy
more than 70 percent of Karstadt for 1 euro ($1.36).
The report followed news this week that the chief executive
of loss-making Karstadt stepped down after only five months in
the job, hinting at a lack of support from the company's
billionaire owner and raising questions over the chain's future.
A source familiar with the matter had told Reuters in
November that Steinmetz, a diamond and mining entrepreneur, and
Benko could take a stake in Karstadt through an option to buy
75.1 percent of its main business, comprising 83 department
stores, for 1 euro.
The real estate arm of Steinmetz's BSG group and Signa last
year formed a joint venture to invest in German retail property.
Karstadt, Berggruen, Benko and BSG were not immediately
available for comment, while Signa declined to comment.
Berggruen rescued Karstadt from insolvency in 2010, but he
has come under fire from German unions and media for not
investing enough in the chain, allowing rival department store
group Kaufhof to take market share.
Department stores around the world have faced difficulties
in recent years in the face of competition from e-commerce
players such as Amazon, prompting suggestions that
Kaufhof could buy Karstadt or a third party investor could buy
and merge both chains.
Kaufhof owner Metro's Chief Executive Olaf Koch on
Thursday said he had no interest in combining the two chains.
Berggruen sold 75.1 percent stakes in Karstadt's separate
premium and sports divisions to Benko last year.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Nikola
Rotscheroth, Anneli Palmen and Angelika Gruber; Editing by David
Goodman)