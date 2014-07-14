FRANKFURT, July 14 German department store chain
Karstadt could shut roughly a quarter of its outlets to halt
losses, a German newspaper quoted its supervisory board chief as
saying.
There are no concrete plans for closures yet "but there has
for some time been real concern at the company about the
profitability of more than 20 stores," Stephan Fanderl told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on the
paper's website on Monday.
Karstadt, which owns 83 department stores, made a net loss
of 34 million euros ($46.4 million) in the first half of its
2013/2014 fiscal year, German business newspaper Handelsblatt
reported in May.
Earlier this month, the chief executive of loss-making
Karstadt, which competes with Metro-owned Kaufhof,
stepped down after only five months in the job, hinting at a
lack of support from the company's billionaire owner Nicolas
Berggruen and raising questions over the chain's future.
"To expect a rational financial investor to provide
financial support when you cannot show him when how it will pay
off is generally idle and unsuccessful," Frankfurter Allgemeine
quoted Fanderl as saying.
He said Karstadt had enough liquidity and was still able to
operate, especially as it had obtained a one-year extension from
commercial credit insurers, which ensures that Karstadt will
have sufficient funds to buy stock for the lucrative Christmas
shopping season.
Berggruen rescued Karstadt from insolvency in 2010 but has
been criticised by unions and media for not investing enough in
the chain.
German daily Bild reported last week that Berggruen could
sell out to Austrian investor Rene Benko and Israeli businessman
Beny Steinmetz, but Focus magazine on Sunday cited company
sources as saying Benko was not interested.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans)