OSLO, June 12 Output at Norway's Karsto gas processing plant serviced by Statoil was down on Tuesday morning by 40 million cubic meters (mcm) per day due to maintenance, gas system operator Gassco said.

The output was reduced due to the maintenance in unspecified fields supplying gas to 88 mcm capacity Karsto plant, and the reduction was expected to last until June 14 at 0600 CET (0400 GMT), Gassco added on its web site.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)