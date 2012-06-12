(Adds quotes, background)

OSLO, June 12 Output at Norway's Karsto gas processing plant was reduced by 40 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Tuesday morning due to unplanned maintenance, gas system operator Gassco said.

The output reduction at the 88 mcm/day capacity Karsto plant began at 0600 CET (0400 GMT) and was expected to last until June 14, 0600 CET, Gassco added on its web site.

"The output was reduced due to unplanned maintenance at some gas fields supplying gas to Karsto," a Gassco spokeswoman said.

She declined to specify which gas fields in the North Sea were affected by maintenance.

The plant receives gas from fields in the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea, and sends gas via sub-sea pipelines to Europe.

Flows to Dornum in Germany were down to 30 mcm per day on Tuesday morning from a daily average of 52 mcm on Monday.

Gassco operates the Karsto plant, north of Stavanger, while oil and gas firm Statoil provides technical service.

UK gas prices surged 30 percent higher late on Monday night as Norwegian supply losses tightened the transmission network, causing acute gas shortages.

Energy system operator National Grid took emergency steps to buy much-needed gas, paying 77.5 pence per therm, well above market rates of 58 pence.

The surge was short-lived and prices for the within-day contract have fallen back to more normal levels.

Still, the UK system, Europe's biggest traded gas market, remains undersupplied by 21 mcm/day. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)