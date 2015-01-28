BRIEF-Groclin FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 452,000 zlotys
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 260.8 million zlotys ($67.5 million) versus 215.0 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 28 Karsusan Karadeniz Su Urunleri Sanayii AS :
* Says Endeks Gayrimenkul Ve Madencilik now holds 6.12 percent stake with 300,000 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 260.8 million zlotys ($67.5 million) versus 215.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago