BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Karula Co Ltd :
* Says it names Shuichi Inoue as new chairman of the board
* Says effective date is May 25
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Qx4rZ0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.