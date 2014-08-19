MUMBAI Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (KARU.NS) said it launched a share sale on Tuesday to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($165 million) from institutional investors.

The floor price for the sale is 461.70 rupees, the lender said in a regulatory filing. Ahead of the announcement, Karur Vysya shares closed 1.7 percent higher at 468.45 rupees, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the benchmark BSE index. ($1 = 60.6700 rupees)

