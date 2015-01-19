Jan 19 Bank Islami Pakistan, the
country's second-largest full-fledged Islamic bank, has received
regulatory approval to study the acquisition of KASB Bank
Limited.
Last week, Bank Islami's board of directors approved a plan
to raise 3.5 billion rupees ($34.8 million) via subordinated
Islamic bonds to fund its expansion strategy.
An acquisition could see Karachi-based Bank Islami add 105
branches to its existing network of 213, the lender said in a
filing to the stock exchange late on Friday, while the
transaction would require the conversion of KASB Bank's
conventional financial products into sharia-compliant ones.
In November, the central bank placed KASB Bank under a
six-month moratorium as it struggled to meet capital adequacy
requirements.
Islamic banks in Pakistan are expanding, buoyed by a
government-wide push to develop the Islamic banking sector in
the world's second-most populous Muslim nation.
In May, Karachi-based Meezan Bank received central bank
approval to buy the local banking business of HSBC,
while Summit Bank and Faysal Bank have plans to convert into
full-fledged Islamic lenders in the next two to three years.
There are five full-fledged Islamic banks in Pakistan as
well as 14 Islamic windows, a practice which allows conventional
lenders to offer Islamic financial services.
