LONDON, Sept 12 U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil will export the first ever crude cargo from the giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan at the end of October, traders said and a loading plan showed on Thursday.

The loading plan for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, shipping oil from Kazakhstan to Russia's Black Sea, showed Exxon exporting the cargo on Oct 30-31 with 93,500 tonnes of oil.

Kashagan, the world's most expensive oil field, began pumping on Wednesday, a decade behind the initial schedule and after an estimated $50 billion in spending.

Apart from Exxon, the consortium includes Royal Dutch Shell , Total and ENI as well as Kazakh, Chinese and Japanese firms.