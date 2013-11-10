ABU DHABI Nov 10 Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan
oilfield will not be able to restart production before the end
of 2013, the chief executive of French oil company Total
, one of the partners in the project, said on Sunday.
Kazakhstan has been looking forward to revenues from
Kashagan, the world's costliest oil project, which took nearly
13 years and about $50 billion to complete. But two weeks after
its Sept. 11 launch, production was halted after a gas leak was
detected on a pipeline.
It temporarily restarted on Oct. 6 but shut again a few days
later when another leak was found.
"It will not restart before the end of the year," Christophe
de Margerie told a news conference in Abu Dhabi. "It's more than
simply repairing pipes."
The consortium operating the field includes Kazakh state oil
firm KazMunaiGas, Italy's ENI, U.S. major ExxonMobil
, Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total
, each holding 16.81 percent in Kashagan.