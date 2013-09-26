(Updates death toll, adds militants killed)
By Mukesh Gupta
SAMBA, India, Sept 26 Militants dressed in
Indian army uniforms attacked Indian police and soldiers near
the border with Pakistan on Thursday, killing nine people and
triggering calls for talks between the prime ministers of the
rival nations to be called off.
Just a day before the twin assault in the disputed Indian
state of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
said he would meet his Pakistan counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, on
the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on the weekend.
The leaders of the nuclear-armed neighbours are expected to
discuss rising violence in Kashmir. Indian
Kashmir's chief minister said the assault was an attempt to
derail the talks.
A group of three gunmen attacked a police station in the
morning, about 10 km (6 miles) from the border with Pakistan,
killing five policemen. They then hijacked a truck and raided
an army camp, security forces said. One civilian was killed.
The militants killed three soldiers during hours of fighting
at the camp, near the town of Samba.
While helicopters hovered overhead, a Reuters witness heard
sporadic explosions and gunfire as Indian forces closed in on,
and eventually killed, the gunmen who were holed up in a
building.
"All the three militants have been killed in the Samba army
camp operation. Three army men including a lieutenant colonel
rank officer are dead," said army spokesman Rajesh Kalia.
India's state-run television news channel quoted interior
minister Sushilkumar Shinde as saying the militants had entered
from Pakistan.
Pakistan's army and government were not immediately
available for comment.
India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since
independence in 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which they
both claim in full but rule in part.
India has accused Pakistan of supporting militants fighting
security forces in Indian Kashmir since 1989.
NEW WAVE?
Militant strikes in India's Kashmir, as well as shooting and
mortar fire between Indian and Pakistani forces across the
border, have risen this year after a decade of falling violence.
Some Indian officials fear that a new wave of Pakistan-based
militants from Islamist groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba will
turn to India as Western troops leave Afghanistan next year.
In a separate incident, the Indian army said it had killed
at least a dozen militants from a group of 30 it said had
crossed over from Pakistan into northern Kashmir. Lieutenant
General Gurmeet Singh said that operation was still going on.
Immediately after the attack in Samba, politicians from
India's nationalist opposition party called for the cancellation
of the weekend talks. They will be the first between the two
leaders since Sharif was re-elected in May following an election
campaign in which he called for better ties with India.
While Prime Minister Singh strongly condemned what he called
a "heinous terrorist attack" he suggested the meeting With
Sharif, expected on Sunday, would go ahead.
"This is one more in a series of provocations and barbaric
actions by the enemies of peace," Singh said in a statement.
"Such attacks will not deter us and will not succeed in
derailing our efforts to find a resolution to all problems
through a process of dialogue."
Yashwant Sinha, a leader of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya
Janata Party, the main opposition party, said there was no point
talking to Pakistan if it was unable to prevent such attacks on
India.
"We are not going to achieve anything and therefore I have
no hesitation in saying that the prime minister should call off
the talks ... I insist he should call off the talks even at this
stage." he said.
Pakistan denies arming or training militants, but says it
offers moral support to the Muslim people of Kashmir who it says
face rights abuses by Indian forces.
According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, which tracks
violence in Kashmir, 128 people, including 44 security
personnel, have been killed in the region this year, before the
latest attack. That compares with 117 people killed in 2012.
