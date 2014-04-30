(Adds police firing, updates voter turnout)
By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India, April 30 Police opened fire in
Indian Kashmir on Wednesday killing one man as small groups
opposed to Indian rule and the holding of national elections in
the territory threw stones and attacked government vehicles.
More than 1,000 people including separatist leaders who
called for an election boycott were taken into custody or placed
under house arrest ahead of Wednesday's vote in Srinagar, the
region's main city and hotbed of a nearly 25-year-old rebellion.
The vote was part of a mammoth Indian election that is
reaching its final stages. Barely a quarter of those registered
to vote showed up at polling stations in Srinagar, the election
office said, far below the 60 percent average turnout across
India.
"This is democracy at gunpoint. We don't want to have
anything to do with this process. We want independence for
Kashmir," said Hilal Ahmad, a 22-year-old protester, at a
deserted street crossing.
New Delhi has long struggled to bring Kashmiris into the
democratic mainstream and elections in the past have been marred
by violence and low turn-out.
Police opened fire after a group of protesters tried to set
fire to a police vehicle, an officer said. One man was killed
and two wounded.
In the past few weeks, there has been an increase in attacks
by separatist militants, feeding into broader fears that
regional Islamist groups may turn their attention to Kashmir as
foreign forces leave Afghanistan by the end of this year.
Hundreds of police wearing body armour and carrying assault
rifles patrolled the streets of Srinagar. Groups of young men
gathered at intersections and threw stones at police and
election officials.
"Srinagar has been turned into a military garrison," said
separatist leader Mirwaiz Omar Farooq, speaking from his home
where he had been put under house arrest
Political leaders in Kashmir blame the federal government
for failing to find a political solution as violence ebbed in
the past few years.
Some believe that opposition leader Narendra Modi, tipped to
win the election, may be in a better position to talk to
Kashmiris as he enjoys the full support of the Hindu right.
"There is a feeling among the people of Kashmir that you
need a Hindu fundamentalist party in power to look at any
possibility of a Kashmir solution because if they go for any
bold initiative or compromise, people will not raise a finger at
them," Mirwaiz told Reuters last month.
Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has long
advocated a tough position on issues of national security
including Kashmir.
Majority Muslim Kashmir has been a source of strife since
British India was divided into independent India and Pakistan in
1947, with many Kashmiris, and Pakistan, saying the region
should have been part of Muslim Pakistan, not Hindu-majority
India.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since 1947, two of
them over Kashmir. India says Pakistan supports the separatist
militants. Pakistan denies this, saying it only offers moral
support to the Kashmiri people.
(Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Robert Birsel and Ralph
Boulton)