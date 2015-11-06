By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India Nov 6 Indian security forces
have detained nearly 400 Kashmiri separatists to prevent them
marching in protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit
on Saturday, police said, raising tension in the disputed
territory.
Modi is making his first trip this year to Kashmir where
militant violence continues, although it is nowhere near the
level of the 1990s when armed revolt against Indian rule
erupted.
Nuclear powers India and Pakistan have fought two of their
three wars since independence over Kashmir. India has long
accused Pakistan of pushing separatist Muslim militants into
India's part of Kashmir to foment revolt in the disputed
Muslim-majority region. Pakistan denies those accusations.
Kashmiris have in addition been protesting about the lack of
federal government aid more than a year after the worst flooding
in over a century devastated half a million homes.
Police rounded up top separatists after hardline leader Syed
Ali Shah Geelani called for a million people to walk to the
centre of summer capital, Srinagar, near a stadium where Modi
will address a rally on Saturday.
"Our rally will be a message to India to read the writing
on the wall that Kashmiris are against Indian occupation," said
Ayaz Akbar, a spokesman for the All Parties Hurriyat Conference,
an umbrella group of separatist political and religious parties.
Over the past week, 389 people have been taken into
preventive custody, most of them separatists but also activists
who have in the past led stone-throwing crowds in
anti-government protests, an officer said.
Soldiers patrolled the streets of Srinagar on Friday while
police set up barriers around the city, inspecting vehicles.
Cellphones will be blocked during Modi's visit, the Indian army
said.
Militants have in the past sought to carry out high-profile
attacks whenever a top Indian leader has visited the Kashmir
Valley. On Thursday, militants attacked a paramilitary camp in
Srinagar with grenades, wounding 11 soldiers.
Modi, whose party shares power in the Jammu and Kashmir
region, is expected to unveil an economic package to help the
state recover from the floods. But a state government minister
said he expected the Indian leader to also reach out to the
disaffected youth.
"The PM's visit can't be described in economic terms alone,"
said Education Minister Naeem Akhtar. "It is true that Kashmir
needs economic impetus but it is equally true that political
engagement especially with youth is essential."
(Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie)