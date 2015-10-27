BRIEF-NN Group and Delta Lloyd take next step in legal merger preparations
* ADDENDUM TO TECHNICAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM IN CONNECTION WITH LEGAL MERGER PREPARATIONS TO BE ISSUED BY EXCHANGE AGENT ABN AMRO
BANGKOK Oct 27 Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl said on Tuesday it received approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission to acquire Starbright Finance Co for $22 million as part of its expansion in China.
Kasikornbank will hold 100 percent share of Starbright in Shanghai, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CMB Leasing) and CMB International Leasing Management Limited (CMB International Leasing) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. Shanghai-based CMB Leasing, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Merchants Bank (CMB, BBB/Stable), provides equipment, shipping, and aviation leasing services. CMB Int