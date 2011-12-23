BRIEF-MBB SE says free float has increased to 35.2%
* ENTITIES RELATED TO FOUNDING FAMILIES FREIMUTH AND NESEMEIER NOTIFIED MBB THAT THEY SOLD 400,000 SHARES IN MBB
BANGKOK Dec 23 Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl :
* Aims for 2012 loan growth of about 9-11 percent due to continued growth in the country's economy, Chief Execitive Officer Banthoon Lamsam told reporters
* Expects economic growth of 4 percent in 2012 (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Martin Petty)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 Brunei's largest lender, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, aims to raise as much as $500 million in an IPO - the first by a firm from the Southeast Asian nation although the bank will be listed on the Malaysian bourse, IFR reported.