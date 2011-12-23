BANGKOK Dec 23 Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 loan growth of about 9-11 percent due to continued growth in the country's economy, Chief Execitive Officer Banthoon Lamsam told reporters

* Expects economic growth of 4 percent in 2012 (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Martin Petty)