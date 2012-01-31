BANGKOK Jan 31 Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 loan growth of 9-11 percent from a year earlier, a banking executive told reporters

* Expects net interest margin of 3.4-3.5 percent this year, down from 3.75 percent at the end of 2011

* Last week, Thailand's third-largest lender reported a 43 percent fall in quarterly net profit, worse than market expectations, due mainly to higher interest and tax costs plus the impact of severe flooding.

