BANGKOK May 20 Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand's fourth-largest lender by assets, will cut its key lending rates by 13-25 basis points (bps) on Thursday after the country's central bank cut its policy rate to boost the economy in late April.

The bank's minimum lending rate (MLR) will be down by 13 bps to 6.50 percent and the minimum retail rate (MRR) will be cut by 25 bps to 7.87 percent, Chairman and CEO Banthoon Lamsam told reporters. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)