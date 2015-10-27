BANGKOK Oct 27 Kasikornbank, Thailand's fourth-largest lender, expects its investment banking revenue to rise 20-30 percent in 2016 as it targets the sector to offset weak interest rate margins and slowing loan growth.

Kasikornbank has set up a new team and recruited three new bankers including Sittichai Mahaguna, a former head of corporate finance from CIMB Thai Bank, said Panop Ansushinha, the head of the company's investment banking business division.

The new team, headed by Sittichai, will be responsible for advising and handling acquisition deals and launch of infrastructure funds and real estate investment trusts (REIT) for corporate clients, Panop said.

The hiring will increase the number of Kasikornbank's investment banking team to 25, which will work closely with another 15 investment banking team under Kasikorn Securities, the bank's brokerage arm, Panop told reporters on late Monday.

The bank's fee and service income rose 3 percent in the latest third quarter to 9.4 billion baht ($264.6 million), while net interest income dropped almost 1 percent on year due to slower loan growth, according to a Kasikornbank statement.

With assets of $72 billion, Kasikornbank will handle launch of two REITs for office building and warehouses worth about 15-16 billion baht in the fourth quarter, and another REIT for a hotel asset to be launched next year. ($1 = 35.5200 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)