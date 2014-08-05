BANGKOK Aug 5 Thailand's fourth-largest lender, Kasikornbank, said on Tuesday a recovery in demand in the second half of this year would help boost its housing loans to grow 6 percent to 8 percent for the whole of 2014.

Growth will be in line with overall home loans, which are expected to rise by 560 billion to 570 billion baht ($17.44 billion to 17.75 billion) this year, Alongkot Boonmasuk, the bank's first vice president, told reporters. ($1=32.1100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)