BANGKOK Aug 5 Thailand's fourth-largest lender,
Kasikornbank, said on Tuesday a recovery in demand in
the second half of this year would help boost its housing loans
to grow 6 percent to 8 percent for the whole of 2014.
Growth will be in line with overall home loans, which are
expected to rise by 560 billion to 570 billion baht ($17.44
billion to 17.75 billion) this year, Alongkot Boonmasuk, the
bank's first vice president, told reporters.
($1=32.1100 Thai baht)
