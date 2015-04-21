* Cuts Thailand GDP growth forecast to 2.8 pct from 4 pct

* Bad loans seen rising as small firms face cash flow problem (Adds comments on bad debt)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, April 21 Kasikornbank Pcl will cut its loan growth target for this year due to a weaker-than-expected economic outlook and is also expecting a rise in bad debts, its president said on Tuesday.

Thailand's fourth-largest lender by assets has cut the country's economic growth forecast for 2015 to 2.8 percent from 4 percent earlier as overall sentiment has been hit by weak domestic consumption and high household debt, Kasikornbank President Teeranun Srihong told Reuters.

"After Q1 numbers, we will revise down loan growth and credit cost may rise. By the end of this month, we should get the exact number," Teeranun said.

On Monday, Kasikornbank reported a 3.87 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.

Kasikornbank had set a loan growth target of 8-9 percent, while third-ranked Siam Commercial Bank is looking for 5-7 percent growth.

The weak economy should lead to a rise in non-performing loans (NPLs) in the banking sector as many small companies and retail customers are grappling with lower incomes and cash flow problems due to a fall in agricultural product prices, he said.

However, Teeranun said the rise in NPLs was not critical given many corporate clients have controlled their debt levels.

The bank's NPLs rose to 2.26 percent of total lending at the end of March, up from 2.24 percent at end-2014. It is eyeing NPLs of 2.2-2.3 percent of lending this year.

In late March, the Thai central bank cut its 2015 growth ecomomic forecast to 3.8 percent from 4.0 percent and warned of "downside risks" amid slow exports and weak consumption.

