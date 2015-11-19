* Aims for 2016 loan growth of 6-7 pct vs 6 pct in 2015
* Expects NPLs to rise to 3.5-3.6 pct of lending in 2016
* Plans to open branches in Cambodia and Vietnam next year
By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong
BANGKOK, Nov 19 Thailand's fourth-largest lender
Kasikornbank has targeted expansion China, Japan,
South Korea and smaller, faster-growing economies in Southeast
Asia to help to offset a slowdown in its domestic market, the
bank said on Thursday.
The 10-member Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN)
will become a single market by December, opening up oportunities
for Kasikornbank and other businesses, the lender's President
Teeranun Srihong told a news conference.
Kasikornbank, which operates in China and Laos and counts 72
banks in 11 countries as global partners, will open branches in
Cambodia and Vietnam next year and plans to talk with the
Myanmar government to explore ways to upgrade its representative
office there, Teeranun said.
"It will be major catalyst. Many of our Thai customers are
keen to expand businesses overseas," he said, adding that the
bank's foreign loan porfolio will rise to more than 10 percent
of total lending over the next five to 10 years, from only 1
percent now.
The bank is aiming for 40 percent growth in net revenue from
foreign operations next year, with foreign lending growth of 80
percent, he said.
For 2016 the bank is targeting loan growth of 6-7 percent
from estimated 6 percent in 2015, based on assumption that the
Thai economy will grow 3 percent.
However, bad debt has continued to rise, pressured by high
household debt and lower farm income, and the bank expects
non-performing loans (NPLs) to reach 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent
of total lending by the end of 2016, against 2.8 percent at the
end of 2015.
NPLs held by small and medium-sized enterprises, which made
up 37 percent of Kasikornbank's customer base, will peak next
year and are expected to improve in late 2016, Teeranun said.
Kasikornbank, Thailand's market leader in digital mobile
banking with share of 38 percent, said it aims to add 3 million
new users in 2016 to the 9 million digital customers forecast
for the end of 2015.
(Editing by David Goodman)