BANGKOK Oct 1 Thailand's fourth-largest lender
Kasikornbank said on Wednesday it has slightly raised
its loan loss provisions to 0.85 percent of its loan portfolio
this year, from 0.80 percent last year, due to rising household
debt and the weak economy.
However, the bank's non-performing loans (NPL) will be
stable at around 2.1-2.2 percent of total lending at the end of
this year, versus 2.14 percent at the end of June, President
Teeranun Srihong told reporters.
"We are assessing the impact of household debt on purchasing
power and the economy," Teeranun said.
The bank, which earlier said it expected loan growth of 9
percent for 2015, is reviewing its lending target for next year
pending the government's economic stimulus plans and progress in
infrastructure spending, he said.
Kasikornbank maintained its loan growth target of 6-7
percent this year thanks to demand from companies in the
construction and utility sectors, he said.
Thailand's economy has been weakening since the fourth
quarter of 2013 on the onset of domestic political unrest, which
hit demand for lending.
Household debt, now at about 80 percent of the country's
gross domestic product, has risen sharply over the past several
years.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)