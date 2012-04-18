BANGKOK, April 18 Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand's fourth-largest lender, reported a better-than-expected 47 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, due mainly to continued loan growth, lower provisions and reduction in corporate tax.

Kasikornbank made a January-March net profit of 8.99 billion baht ($292 million), or 3.76 baht per share, up from 6.11 billion a year earlier. Twelve analysts polled by Reuters had forecast average earnings of 7.5 billion baht for the quarter.

Kasikornbank, which recently formed an alliance with Australia's top bank Macquarie Group, has said its loan growth target was 9-11 percent for 2012. ($1 = 30.79 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)