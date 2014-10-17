BANGKOK Oct 17 Kasikornbank PCL,
Thailand's fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its
third quarter net profit rose 17 percent from a year earlier,
boosted by higher net interest income and continued loan growth.
The bank posted July-September net profit of 12.5 billion
baht ($386.28 million), higher than the 11.68 billion baht
average forecast by 10 analyts polled by Reuters.
The bank's non-performing loans stood at 2.16 percent of
total lending, versus 2.11 percent at the end of 2013, it said
in a statement. Loans grew 4.32 percent in the first nine months
of 2014.
($1=32.3600 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)