BANGKOK, April 20 Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand's fourth-largest lender, posted on Wednesday a 22 percent drop in quarterly net profit, hit by higher provisions and economic uncertainty.

January-March net profit was 9.65 billion baht ($276.90 million), higher than the average forecast of 9.2 billion baht from 14 analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank's lending grew 0.23 percent in the quarter, while non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.81 percent of total lending at the end of March from 2.7 percent at the end of December

Kasikornbank, like other major Thai banks, has suffered from sluggish loan demand and rising bad debt as weak exports and subdued domestic demand drag on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

The bank has said it is aiming for loan growth of 6-7 percent this year versus 5.42 percent last year, and expects its NPLs to rise to 3.5-3.6 percent of lending at the end of 2016.

Kasikornbank is the leader in the small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) segment with a market share of 30 percent. SMEs have been the main drivers of bad debt at Thai banks in the past two years.

($1 = 34.8500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Mark Potter)