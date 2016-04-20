BANGKOK, April 20 Kasikornbank Pcl,
Thailand's fourth-largest lender, posted on Wednesday a 22
percent drop in quarterly net profit, hit by higher provisions
and economic uncertainty.
January-March net profit was 9.65 billion baht ($276.90
million), higher than the average forecast of 9.2 billion baht
from 14 analysts polled by Reuters.
The bank's lending grew 0.23 percent in the quarter, while
non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.81 percent of total
lending at the end of March from 2.7 percent at the end of
December
Kasikornbank, like other major Thai banks, has suffered from
sluggish loan demand and rising bad debt as weak exports and
subdued domestic demand drag on Southeast Asia's second-largest
economy.
The bank has said it is aiming for loan growth of 6-7
percent this year versus 5.42 percent last year, and expects its
NPLs to rise to 3.5-3.6 percent of lending at the end of 2016.
Kasikornbank is the leader in the small and medium sized
enterprises (SMEs) segment with a market share of 30 percent.
SMEs have been the main drivers of bad debt at Thai banks in the
past two years.
($1 = 34.8500 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Mark Potter)