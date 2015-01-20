BANGKOK Jan 20 Kasikornbank Pcl,
Thailand's fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its
fourth-quarter net profit rose 5 percent from a year earlier,
but down 20.4 percent from the previous quarter.
The bank posted a net profit of 9.97 billion baht ($304.9
million) for the October-December quarter, missing the average
analyst forecast of 10.5 billion baht, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2014, net profit increased 11.7 percent to 46.2 billion
baht, due to rising net interest income, it said in a statement.
($1 = 32.7000 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)