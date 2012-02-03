* General Atlantic to sell entire stake in Kaspersky
* General Atlantic bought 20% stake a year ago
* Kaspersky tells employees no change in strategy
CANCUN, MEXICO, Feb 3 Russian tech
entrepreneur Eugene Kaspersky, who runs the world's
fourth-biggest maker of anti-virus software, is parting ways
with a group of U.S. investors who bought 20 percent of his
company a year ago when he was considering taking it public.
His firm, Kaspersky Lab, will buy the stake held by
Greenwich, Connecticut private equity firm General Atlantic and
retire the shares, he said while attending a meeting for
computer security analysts that his firm is holding at a resort
in Cancun, Mexico.
He said that General Atlantic purchased the stake in January
2011 with the intention of helping him take the firm public, but
that after months of review he determined he wanted to remain
private.
"You don't have to report to anybody else but yourself,"
said Kaspersky, a well-known security researcher whose firm's
annual revenue tops $500 million.
He said he feared that going public would alter a unique
culture at Kaspersky that has made it one of the world's
fastest-growing software firms.
"It is flexible. It is very, very innovative," said the
46-year-old computer-programmer-turned-millionaire, who
co-founded one of Russia's few successful international
technology companies. "I like it. I don't want to change."
It has grown rapidly over the past five years, gaining
ground against more established rivals including the top three
makers of anti-virus software: Symantec Corp and Intel
Corp's McAfee of the United States and Trend Micro
of Japan.
Kaspersky and General Atlantic did not disclose terms of the
transaction.
A year ago, General Atlantic paid $200 million to buy 20
percent of Kaspersky Lab, valuing the software maker at $1
billion, people familiar with the transaction told Reuters at
the time. The firms declined to confirm those reports.
General Atlantic bought the stake from Kaspersky's ex-wife,
Natalya, who was then chairman of the board but has since
stepped down from that post. She still holds a small stake in
the company, according to Eugene Kaspersky, who is now chairman
and chief executive and said he owns more than half of the
company, which he co-founded 15 years ago.
General Atlantic declined to say whether it made or lost
money on its investment.
"The company has achieved tremendous growth and success and
is well-positioned for the future. We wish them all the best for
continued success," General Atlantic said in a short statement.
Officials with the firm declined to elaborate.
The software maker also said it would buy back shares from
several smaller, individual shareholders who it did not
identify.
Eugene Kaspersky said in an email to his approximately 2,500
employees that he intended to instill more financial discipline
in the Moscow-based company.
"That doesn't mean we will be investing less," he said. "It
means we'll be investing more effectively."