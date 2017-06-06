LONDON, June 6 Russian security software maker Kaspersky Lab has filed antitrust complaints against Microsoft with the European Commission and the German federal cartel office, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kaspersky contends that Microsoft is abusing its market dominance to crowd out independent anti-virus software makers, pushing Windows 10 users towards its own Windows Defender software, and creating obstacles to others entering the market.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Alistair Smout)